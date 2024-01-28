No. 4 Kansas State escapes BYU to remain undefeated in Big 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lauren Gustin’s second 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season wasn’t enough for BYU to topple No. 4 Kansas State in Manhattan.

The Wildcats used a late lead and a late game stop to collect a 67-65 win over the Cougars.

Serena Sundell hit one of two free throws give the Wildcats the lead with 18 seconds left.

BYU’s Emma Calvert had her shot blocked by K-State’s Zyanna Walker but kept possession with eight seconds as the ball bounced out of bounds.

BYU missed another layup that went out of bounds with four seconds to go. Kaylee Smiler got a wide-open look off of the inbound play but her game-tying jumper bounced off of the rim to seal the win.

BYU is the first team to shoot 47% from the field on Kansas State, the highest shooting percentage of a KSU opponent this season.

Neither team led by more than six points all game.

Gustin led the game with 25 points and 21 rebounds to help lead a Cougar attack that got 42 points from the paint.

K-State’s Gisela Sanchez had a breakout game with a career-high 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3FG) in a Wildcat attack that shot only 36% from the floor.

Maryville’s Serena Sundell backed her up with 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while Gabby Gregory added 10 points.

Kansas State ends the weekend still at the top of the Big 12 with a 9-0 record, 20-1 overall and they go on their final road trips to Oklahoma and Texas (for conference play), starting with the Sooners on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

