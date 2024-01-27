No. 4 Houston beats Kansas State 74-52 for Wildcats 2nd straight loss

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 17 points, J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and six rebounds and No. 4 Houston beat Kansas State 74-52 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games.

Roberts and Emanuel Sharp each scored nine points in the first half as Houston built a 41-21 halftime lead. Houston (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) shot 40% and was 7 of 21 on 3-pointers.

Damian Dunn had 13 points for the Cougars, who have won 17 straight home games. Houston forced 18 turnovers and converted them into 25 points and owned a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Cam Carter scored 16 points and Arthur Kaluma and Dai Dai Ames each added 11 points for Kansas State (14-6, 4-3), which lost its second straight. The Wildcats also shot 40% and were 7 of 21 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first 5 ½ minutes on a jumper by L.J. Cryer, but the Wildcats cut the lead to 13-7 on a 3-pointer by Tylor Perry with 12:45 left in the first half.

Houston responded by outscoring Kansas State 16-5 to open up a 29-12 lead on a 3-pointer by Cryer with 6 ½ minutes left in the half.

The Wildcats closed within 32-21 with 2:45 remaining on a 3-pointer by Kaluma, but the Cougars finished the half with a 9-0 run to take a 20-point into halftime on a free throw by Jamal Shead.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State:

The Wildcats missed a chance for another Quad 1 win, falling to 1-3 in Quad 1 games.

The 21 first-half points were a season-low for points scored in a half.

Houston:

The Cougars had a 38-28 advantage in rebounds and 15-7 in offensive boards.

Houston turned that into a 15-7 edge in second-chance points.

Houston shot 23 of 34 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Houston: Travels to Texas on Monday.

