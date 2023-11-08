No. 4 Harding rushes past ECU for 14th straight win

Nov. 8—SEARCY, Ark. — The East Central University football team traveled to Searcy, Arkansas to face fourth-ranked Harding University who extended its school record of 14 straight wins after overcoming the Tigers 48-7 on Saturday at First Security Stadium.

The loss drops ECU to 3-7 on the year heading into the final road trip of the 2023 season when the Tigers take on arch-rival Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the Great American Classic at 2 p.m. Saturday in Durant.

Harding, 10-0 this season, scored on their opening drive and did not look back as the Bisons would end up leading 48-0 before ECU put together a scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter.

The 12-play drive highlighted by Traair Edwards' 33-yard connection to Hayden Stewart set up the short 5-yard passing touchdown to Jace Wyatt to make the score 48-7 following Tommy Yousey's successful PAT.

The Tigers did not find much success on the ground with only 22 yards rushing as a team and 134 total yards on offense. ECU managed just seven first downs.

Stewart finished with three catches for 34 yards to lead the way while Damuriyon Montgomery added four catches for 29 yards.

Jaiave Magalei got the start and went 7-for-16 for 43 yards and a sack before Traair Edwards came off the bench to complete 7-for-11 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown

Jimmy Pitts paced the Tiger defense 10 tackles, all solo, while Ameer Muhammad and Darian Williams turned in eight stops each.

Harding didn't complete a pass in two attempts but piled up 528 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Harding scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions, all on drives of 52 yards or longer with the longest drive of 92 yards early in the second half. The Bisons chewed up nearly 40 minutes of game clock.

Blake Delacruz led Harding with 112 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored a 3-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter. Braden Jay carried five times for 104 yards and a 27-yard TD early in the second half.

Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.