No. 4 Ford of race winner Kevin Harvick passes post-race inspection at Atlanta

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick passed post-race technical inspection Sunday after winning the NASCAR Cup Series’ Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Harvick’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book after the 500.5-mile event at the 1.54-mile Georgia speedway.

With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official. There were no issues reported from post-race inspection.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance.