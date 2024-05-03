No. 4 Clemson wins first of doubleheader against Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 4 Clemson scored 10 runs in the first three innings and seven Tigers had multiple hits in its 11-4 victory over Georgia Tech in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 35-9 overall and 16-6 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 27-16 overall and 11-11 in ACC play.

Alden Mathes belted a leadoff homer, his eighth of the year, in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Blake Wright singled two batters later to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and scored on Tristan Bissetta’s two-out double. After the Yellow Jackets scored an unearned run with two outs in the top of the second inning, Clemson scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by Cam Cannarella’s two-out, two-run single and Jack Crighton’s two-out, two-run double.

In the top of the third inning, Georgia Tech scored two runs on three hits, then Jacob Hinderleider extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-out single in the bottom of the third inning. Wright followed with a three-run homer, his 17th of the year, to give Clemson a 10-3 lead.

Matthew Ellis laced a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning and Hinderleider responded with a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Reliever Lucas Mahlstedt (4-0) earned the win, as he allowed four hits, one run and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Starter Aeden Finateri (5-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven runs on seven hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

The series continues with the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

