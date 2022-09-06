No. 4 Clemson overcomes shaky offensive start to put away Georgia Tech in opener

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei wasn't perfect. He wasn't really even that good, actually, especially early on.

But he was good enough in the end, and with the comfort of being supported by perhaps the best defense in the country, the Tigers secured a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. That was plenty enough offense to eclipse last season's 14-8 victory against the Yellow Jackets.

Uiagalelei was so bad on the first two possessions that it had to make fans clamoring for freshman Cade Klubnik to feel some support. Uiagalelei mishandled a snap from center on third down to ruin the Tigers' first chance on offense and fumbled away their second chance.

But Uiagalelei regained his composure and led Clemson to a pair of first-half touchdowns for a 14-3 halftime lead.

It took four downs from the 5-yard line, but Clemson opened the scoring on a 2-yard run by Will Shipley. Later, Uiagalelei found former high school teammate Beaux Collins in the back of the end zone for a 14-0 advantage. With the way the Tigers play defense that seemed enough.

And then, it didn't. Georgia Tech made it 14-10 midway though the third quarter.

The Tigers, though, answered with a 12-play field goal drive then, after the defense forced a Tech three-and-out, Uiagalelei and the offense put together a nine-play touchdown drive to go up 24-10.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei chases after a high snap during the first quarter against Georgia Tech.

Uiagalelei was good enough Monday night, and even showed flashes of the form that made him a Heisman Trophy candidate entering 2021, to keep fourth-ranked Clemson in position for a College Football Playoffs appearance by avoiding a setback. Will Shipley scored two rushing touchdowns in the game.

With the game well in hand, Klubnik came on for the last possession and threw a 6-yard touchdown to Will Taylor to finish off the 41-10 final.

