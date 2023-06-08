No. 4 CB in 2024 class puts Ducks among top schools
Demetrice Martin, Chris Hampton, and Dan Lanning have been doing a great job of recruiting some of the most elite defensive backs in the nation this past cycle, and it looks like they might not be done on that front either.
4-star cornerback Bryce West is among the top players available at that position in the 2024 class, and he recently listed his top 7 schools, keeping the Oregon Ducks in the mix with teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan.
West is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 cornerback in the class, and the No. 43 player overall. He is also rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, and is currently heavily projected to commit to the in-state Buckeyes.
West took a visit to Eugene back in March, and if Lanning and the staff play their cards right, they could be in the mix to get an official visit from the blue-chip CB as well.
Bryce West Recruiting Profile
Colleges, I am down to these Top7 Schools I’m so thankful for every College who took the time and energy out their day to Recruit me and I thank y’all for that. I’m Truly Blessed to be in this Position. Fans Let me know Where Home is???👀👀 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/Sia6G81rUB
— 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† (@bryvonny) June 7, 2023
Crystal Ball
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
91
OH
CB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9744
OH
CB
Rivals
4
6.0
OH
CB
ESPN
4
87
OH
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
94
OH
CB
Vitals
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
175 pounds
Hometown
Cleveland, Ohio
Projected Position
Cornerback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 15, 2023
Visited Oregon on March 18, 2023
Visit Photos
Had a Great week in Eugene😉 Thanks to @CoachDanLanning @coach_meat @_CoachBoyd @CoachLup @CoachBlizzyUO @Coach_CHampton looking forward to get back up there soon #UpDaSco🦆 @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/zPhhAZsZMR
— 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† (@bryvonny) March 18, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas A&M Aggies