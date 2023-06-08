No. 4 CB in 2024 class puts Ducks among top schools

Demetrice Martin, Chris Hampton, and Dan Lanning have been doing a great job of recruiting some of the most elite defensive backs in the nation this past cycle, and it looks like they might not be done on that front either.

4-star cornerback Bryce West is among the top players available at that position in the 2024 class, and he recently listed his top 7 schools, keeping the Oregon Ducks in the mix with teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

West is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 cornerback in the class, and the No. 43 player overall. He is also rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, and is currently heavily projected to commit to the in-state Buckeyes.

West took a visit to Eugene back in March, and if Lanning and the staff play their cards right, they could be in the mix to get an official visit from the blue-chip CB as well.

Bryce West Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Colleges, I am down to these Top7 Schools I’m so thankful for every College who took the time and energy out their day to Recruit me and I thank y’all for that. I’m Truly Blessed to be in this Position. Fans Let me know Where Home is???👀👀 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/Sia6G81rUB — 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† (@bryvonny) June 7, 2023

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 91 OH CB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9744 OH CB Rivals 4 6.0 OH CB ESPN 4 87 OH CB On3 Recruiting 4 94 OH CB

Advertisement

Vitals

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 175 pounds Hometown Cleveland, Ohio Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 15, 2023

Visited Oregon on March 18, 2023

Visit Photos

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire