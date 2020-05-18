No. 4 car passes post-race inspection after Darlington-1 victory

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick passed post-race technical inspection Sunday after winning The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Harvick’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book after the 293-lap event at the 1.366-mile track.

These cars were found with at least one lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check: Harvick’s No. 4 SHR Ford, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford, Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Erik Jones’ No. 20 JGR Toyota, Christopher Bell’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota and Matt Kenseth’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. Jones’ car had two lug nuts not safely secured.

With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance.