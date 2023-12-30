No. 4 Arizona men's basketball wins Pac-12 opener over California

BERKELEY, Calif. — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Motiejus Krivas had 18 and No. 4 Arizona beat California 100-81 on Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Oumar Ballo added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-2). Pelle Larsson had 12 points and seven assists.

It was the perfect bounce-back game for Arizona after taking a three-day break following a 96-95 loss in double-overtime to then-No. 14 Florida Atlantic last Saturday.

“We have high standards and our guys wanted to respond from our last game, and we want to establish a standard of how we play,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I thought we did that in the first half. I just think our guys came out and played with spirit and energy and kind of really took it to them right away.”

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against California Golden Bears guard Keonte Kennedy (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley on Dec. 29, 2023.

Love scored 20 or more points for the fifth time this season and the 31st time in his career. He shot 7 for 10 from the field.

Love also got a technical foul for taunting. He drew the call after making a powerful dunk over Gus Larson and glaring at the California player in the second half.

“If you make a highlight play and even look at the guy you had the highlight against, it’s like an automatic technical,” Lloyd said. “I don’t think he said anything. I think he maybe looked at the guy, showed him up, or something like that.”

Jaylon Tyson had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Jaylen Celestine added 14 points as the Bears (4-8) lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Cal fell behind early, made a little run in the second half, but couldn’t quite get it going.

Arizona never trailed and led by double digits over the final 34 minutes. The Wildcats have won 14 straight against Cal.

“We know Cal is a team, they always get up big in the first 4-10 minutes,” Ballo said. “We had to come out and try to outscore them and make some steps to make them uncomfortable.”

The Bears have shown dramatic improvement under first-year Cal coach Mark Madsen, but were no match against the Wildcats.

Arizona sped to an early lead and extended that advantage to 31 points.

“Our defense was not good enough,” Madsen said. “They made shots, they ran it down our throat and they established a dominant post presence inside.”

The Wildcats shot nearly 70% in the first half and were equally effective on the defense side while outhustling and outmuscling the Bears.

Arizona made 13 of its first 16 shots and got consecutive 3-pointers from Love during a 14-0 run.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Caleb Love, Oumar Ballo power Arizona basketball past California