Caleb Love tied a game-high with 22 points as No. 4 Arizona men's basketball beat California by a final score of 100-81 on Friday, Dec. 29 in Berkeley. Oumar Ballo finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season as the Wildcats improved to 10-2 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play.