No. 4 2025 QB, Deuce Knight places the Ducks in his top ten schools

Under Dan Lanning’s tenure, the Oregon Ducks have attracted many elite QB recruits. In the class of 2023, it was top 15 QBs, Dante Moore and Austin Novosad, though Moore ultimately flipped to UCLA. In the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Ducks have secured commitments from 4-star QB Michael Van Buren and 3-star Luke Moga. Looking to 2025, it seems the Ducks’ streak of QB fortune could be continued.

Earlier this month, Oregon native Bear Bachmeier — a 4-star QB in the class of 2025 — received an offer from the Ducks and expressed great interest in Oregon on Twitter. Now, it seems the Ducks have garnered the interest of another high-level 2025 QB prospect in Deuce Knight. Knight is a 4-star player rated as the 4th best QB in the class of 2025. On Friday, he announced his top ten schools, which included Oregon, Georgia, and Tennessee. While most of Knight’s schools are located in the midwest and the south, Knight also named Washington in his top ten, meaning Oregon hasn’t been the only Pacific school to draw his interest.

Deuce Knight Recruiting Profile

BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Deuce Knight is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 190 QB from Lucedale, MS is ranked as a Top 30 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 QB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ntfRQEmNrM pic.twitter.com/rpQdgrnXlU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 MS QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9473 MS QB ESPN 4 82 MS QB On3 4 94 MS QB Rivals 4 5.8 MS QB

Vitals

Height 6’4″ Weight 185 lbs Hometown Lucedale, MS Projected Position QB Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered by Ducks on May 2nd, 2023

He named his top ten on May 26, 2023

Has yet to take any of his official visits

Top Schools

