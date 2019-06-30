No. 36 car fails inspection at Chicagoland Speedway The Front Row Motorsports No. 36 Ford failed Optical Scanning Station pre-race inspection on Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, meaning driver Matt Tifft will start from the rear of the field in today's race, instead of where he initially qualified at 22nd. The pre-race inspection was notable for not producing failures as 37 of the 38 […]

The Front Row Motorsports No. 36 Ford failed Optical Scanning Station pre-race inspection on Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, meaning driver Matt Tifft will start from the rear of the field in today’s race, instead of where he initially qualified at 22nd.

The pre-race inspection was notable for not producing failures as 37 of the 38 cars passed the first time through and retained their starting positions for the Camping World 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tifft’s car passed inspection on its second time through.

Austin Dillon won the Busch Pole Award for the 17th race in the 26-event regular season. Chicagoland also marks the beginning of NBC’s portion of the television schedule. The 1.5-mile track was the site of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s “slide job” call last year when Kyle Busch outdueled Kyle Larson for the victory.

Busch is starting 17th on Sunday while Larson is in the 14th position.

