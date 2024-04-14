No. 300: Andrew McCutchen hits milestone home run

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Andrew McCutchen has finally checked off another major milestone in his storied career.

Facing the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon, McCutchen belted a two-run shot to left field in the ninth inning off of Ricardo Pinto for the 300th home run in his career. He becomes the 160th player all-time to hit that many.

McCutchen’s 300th home run took longer than he would have liked to reach. Home run No. 299 came on Aug. 22, but McCutchen missed the end of last season after suffering a partially torn left Achilles tendon on Sep. 4.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man killed, another man injured in shooting at Allegheny County bar 1 person killed, 1 injured in Washington County shooting Unmanned barge hits Sewickley Bridge, prompts hours-long closure VIDEO: Chartiers-Houston Youth Softball League fields destroyed in flooding DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts