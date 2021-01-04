No. 3 Villanova’s next three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Wildcats (8-1) were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette, and Jan. 13 at Xavier.

No makeup dates have been announced.

Coach Jay Wright announced last week he had tested positive for COVID-19 and the program paused all activities. Wright was scheduled to return to practice on Tuesday.

No. 3 Villanova’s next 3 games postponed due to COVID-19 originally appeared on NBCSports.com