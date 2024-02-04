No. 3 UNC handles No. 7 Duke with defense and stud performances from Bacot & Ingram

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek reacts to No. 3 UNC snapping a two-game losing streak to their rival, No. 7 Duke, thanks to stellar performances from Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: Duke versus North Carolina is one of the best rivalries in sports. And never disappoint each time both teams meet. The pair of blue bloods squared off for the first of two times this season. And it was all number three North Carolina over number seven Duke at home, coming out with the win, 93 to 84.

North Carolina was everywhere defensively forcing 11 turnovers and capitalizing on them with how well they run in transition. UNC led almost the entire game. Their biggest lead was 15 points in the second half. And every time Duke tried to get back in and chip away at the lead, the Tar Heels had an answer.

Junior forward Harrison Ingram was incredible and played almost the entire game. And showed NBA scouts and execs in attendance that he's a two-way threat that positively impacts the game. He finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 steals in the win.

Armando Bacot won the battle inside against Duke's Kyle Filipowski, leading all players with 25 points and added 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Filipowski had an off shooting night going 1 for 6 from 3, and 9 of 17 from the field, finishing with 22 points in the loss.

North Carolina will travel to Duke for round two on March 9, the last regular season game before both teams enter postseason play. In what will, undoubtedly, be another battle and continues to be one of the best rivalries in college hoops.