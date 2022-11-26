No. 3 UConn routs Duke 78-50, advances to Phil Knight Legacy championship game

3
·2 min read
Nov 20, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Lou Lopez-Senechal (11) dribbles the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack wing Jakia Brown-Turner (11) during the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Lou Lopez-Senechal (11) dribbles the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack wing Jakia Brown-Turner (11) during the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn routed Duke 78-50 in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday.

Aaliyah Edwards added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Azzi Fudd scored 14 points to help the Huskies (4-0) remain undefeated on the season.

Shaeyann Day-Wilson led the Blue Devils (5-1) with 15 points, and Elizabeth Balogun contributed 14 off the bench.

The Huskies built up a 41-29 halftime lead behind 13 points from Lopez-Senechal, who knocked down three 3-pointers during the opening two periods.

UConn only added to the lead in the second half, holding as much as a 30-point advantage over Duke as the half progressed.

The Huskies shot the lights out from 3-point range, shooting 46.2% on 13 attempts. All six of their 3-point makes came from Lopez-Senechal, who made four, and Fudd, who hit two.

The Blue Devils shot just 33.3% from the field as a team on the night and turned the ball over 14 times while committing 18 personal fouls to UConn’s 11.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: With a dominant performance across the board, the Huskies remained undefeated and proved they’re more than worthy of their top-3 ranking as they advanced to the PKL championship game.

Duke: The Blue Devils picked up their first loss of the season in dispiriting fashion, unable to keep up with the Huskies’ shooting.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies face the winner of Friday’s Oregon State-Iowa game in the PKL championship game on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils will play the loser of Friday’s Oregon State-Iowa game in a Sunday consolation game.

Recommended Stories

  • No. 3 UConn women rout Duke 78-50

    Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn routed Duke 78-50 in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday. Aaliyah Edwards added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Azzi Fudd scored 14 points to help the Huskies (4-0) remain undefeated on the season. Shaeyann Day-Wilson led the Blue Devils (5-1) with 15 points, and Elizabeth Balogun contributed 14 off the bench.

  • No. 20 UConn dominates Oregon, 83-59, for sixth straight win

    The UConn Huskies' strong start to the season continued on Thursday night as they dominated the Oregon Ducks 83-59 to improve to 6-0.

  • Jets Injury Tracker: Corey Davis to play Sunday vs. Bears while Duane Brown remains questionable

    The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Jets players.

  • Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State

    TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Jedd Fisch began his rebuild with enthusiasm and a vision for the future, pushing Arizona through a difficult first season. The culmination of Fisch's reconstruction project - at least so far - took place on a perfect afternoon in the desert with the ideal ending: a long-awaited rivalry win. Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 on Friday to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.

  • Iowa State men's basketball beats Villanova in overtime at Phil Knight Invitational

    The Cyclone men are playing in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, this week.

  • Michigan State football announces captains for regular season finale

    Check out who will be leading Michigan State as captains on Saturday against Penn State

  • Report: Bills’ Von Miller has ‘knee sprain’ but will still ‘miss time’

    A very early update on Von Miller's injury:

  • Peterson: Iowa State basketball's Caleb Grill was spectacular against top-ranked North Carolina

    Iowa State, and especially Caleb Grill, played very well against top-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.

  • NC State football upsets North Carolina. Wolfpack tops Tar Heels 30-27 in double overtime

    In the second overtime, the Pack reached the UNC 4 before Christopher Dunn kicked a 21-yard field goal for a three-point lead. UNC missed from 35 yards later in the second OT.

  • Newton leads No. 20 UConn past Oregon at Phil Knight tourney

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Tristen Newton scored 23 points, leading No. 20 UConn to an 83-59 win over Oregon on Thursday night at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Jordan Hawkins scored 18 points, Adama Sanogo added 12 and Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 11 for the unbeaten Huskies (6-0). ''This is what I came here for,'' Newton said.

  • No. 8 Duke holds off challenge from Oregon State 54-51

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Kyle Filipowski had 19 points and 14 rebounds as No. 8 Duke held off a challenge from Oregon State and pulled out a 54-51 win in the opening game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Thursday. Ryan Young added 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench and was the only other Blue Devils (5-1) player to score in double figures. Jordan Pope led the Beavers (3-2) with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

  • VIDEO: Fickell Post Tulane

    Coach Luke Fickell and the Bearcats saw many of their season goals vanish with a 27-24 loss to Tulane.

  • No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) After a shaky offensive performance in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Duke coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see Jeremy Roach get back to playing more instinctively, especially at the offensive end of the floor. Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier's second-half comeback for a 71-64 win on Friday. Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event.

  • Caleb Grill, Iowa State topples No. 1 North Carolina 70-65

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Caleb Grill has followed T.J. Otzelberger from South Dakota State to UNLV and now back to Iowa State hoping the pair could share a moment like they did Friday. Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

  • Man killed by police in McKinney after foot pursuit through apartment complex

    Police said officers were responding to a call that the man had confronted his mother with an ax.

  • Duke basketball's Jeremy Roach gets redemption in win over Xavier

    After a shaky game against Oregon State, Duke's Jeremy Roach responds with a season-high 21 points against Xavier.

  • Xavier drops a close game to No. 8 Duke, will face Gonzaga or Purdue on Sunday

    Xavier had plenty of opportunities but couldn't finish in a 71-64 loss to No. 8 Duke

  • 10 Best Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best biotech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2023, digitalization will increase in the biotech industry as the possibility of online and remote assessment, diagnosis, […]

  • How Mississippi State' Will Rogers kept promise to Lane Kiffin's son after Egg Bowl

    Lane Kiffin's son, Knox, and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers shared a heartwarming moment after the Egg Bowl.

  • Adidas investigates after ex-workers allege Ye misconduct

    Adidas says it is investigating allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West that ex-employees made in an anonymous letter also accusing the German sportswear brand of looking the other way. Adidas, which made his Yeezy line, cut ties with Ye last month over his offensive and antisemitic remarks after facing pressure to follow other brands and companies in ending partnerships with the rapper. Rolling Stone has reported that it spoke to more than two dozen former Yeezy and Adidas workers and obtained a letter from several former Yeezy employees to the sportswear company alleging that Ye created a toxic work environment by showing sexual photos and videos in meetings, making vulgar comments and bullying the people who worked for him.