No. 3 UCLA's Tyger Campbell takes home Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean recap No. 5 UCLA men’s basketball 60-52 victory over California on Saturday, Jan. 8 in Berkeley. Tyger Campbell scores a team-high 17 points and adds four assists as the Bruins are off to their best 11-game start since the 2016-17 season at 10-1 overall and 2-0 in conference. Cal falls to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.