No. 3 UCLA's Tyger Campbell takes home Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tyger Campbell has been named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Jan. 10 after his performance in the Bruins' back-to-back wins over Long Beach State and Cal. Campbell recorded a double-double (11 points, 10 assists) in UCLA's win over LBSU before scoring 17 points in the Bruins' triumph at Cal.