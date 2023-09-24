No. 3 Texas plays to the standard, beats Baylor 38-6

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) defeated the Baylor Bears (1-3) on Saturday. In doing so, Longhorns played like the No. 3 team in the country winning 38-6.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers continued his prime time road game success completing 18 of 23 passes for 293 yards and a passing touchdown. Ewers added a 29-yard rushing touchdown.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks led Longhorns rushers with 18 carries for 106 yards. Ja’Tavion Sanders led Texas receivers with an explosive 110-yard game on five receptions.

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford got another interception, while defensive tackle Byron Murphy compiled two sacks.

The major takeaway from the game involves perhaps the team’s most complete game of the season. The Longhorns dominated the first half carrying a 28-6 lead into halftime.

The lone blemish came in the return game. Three Longhorns muffed either a punt or kickoff return. Two of the three fumbles gave Baylor the ball in Texas territory.

Next up, Texas takes on the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) on the heels of a big win over BYU.

Texas played to the standard. Now it must continue to do so over the next ten weeks.

