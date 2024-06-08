No. 3 Texas A&M tallies 7 unanswered runs to begin Super Regionals with win vs. Oregon

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Chris Cortez (10) reacts after striking out the last batter of the sixth inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M baseball team is 27 outs away from reaching the College World Series for the second time in three years.

The No. 3 Aggies (48-13) began the Bryan-College Station Super Regional with a 10-6 win against Oregon (40-19) on Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park. Texas A&M trailed 6-3 after two innings but scored 7 unanswered runs to defeat the Ducks in the series opener. Oregon plated 2 in the first and 4 in the second. The Aggies scored 3 in the first, fourth and fifth, respectively, and 1 in the third frame.

Junior outfielder Braden Montgomery suffered a right leg injury in the bottom of the first inning, appearing to hurt his ankle. Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle told ESPN during the broadcast that Montgomery is "banged up pretty good." A formal update will be provided to the media postgame.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager had a tough start. He pitched 1.2 frames and allowed 7 hits and 6 runs with 1 strikeout on 41 pitches. Junior RHP Chris Cortez came in, was lights out and saved the day per usual to earn the win.

x.com

Cortez (9-3) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and gave up 3 walks and 2 hits with 10 Ks on 89 pitches. With two runners on base in the top of the eighth, senior LHP Evan Aschenbeck took over for Cortez and got out of the jam. Aschenbeck recorded his eighth save by pitching 1.2 frames without allowing a hit on 22 pitches. He struck out 60% of batters faced.

Game 2 at Olsen Field is Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M tallies 7 unanswered runs to begin Super Regionals with win vs. Oregon