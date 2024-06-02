No. 3 Texas A&M to play No. 23 Louisiana in NCAA Regional Final after another Longhorns L

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies fans celebrate a 4-2 win against the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Instead of getting a much-anticipated rematch on Sunday night at Blue Bell Park between Texas A&M and Texas in the Bryan-College Station Regional, the Aggies will have to face the only team that they have yet to play thus far in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

After shutting out Grambling on Friday to begin the weekend, No. 3 Texas A&M beat the Longhorns 4-2 in an extra inning thriller to advance to the regional final. The Aggies will play No. 23 Louisiana after a dominant 10-2 victory by the Ragin' Cajuns against Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana was knocked into the loser's bracket Friday evening following a 12-5 loss to the Longhorns. The Ragin' Cajuns got revenge and eliminated Texas with two 3-run homers in a 7-run top of the eighth inning to seize control following a 2-2 tie.

Two years ago, Louisiana's season came to an end at Olsen Field on Sunday, June 5 during the 2022 regional. Texas A&M will attempt to make history repeat itself tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M to play No. 23 Louisiana in NCAA Regional Final after another Longhorns L