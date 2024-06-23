No. 3 Texas A&M begins College World Series finals with rout of SEC rival No. 1 Tennessee

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies shortstop Ali Camarillo (2) makes a play against the Tennessee Volunteers to end the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

During the first College World Series finals game in program history, the Texas A&M baseball team came out hot, scoring seven runs in the first three innings.

The No. 3 Aggies (53-13) jumped out to a 9-2 lead versus top seed Tennessee (58-13) and won the matchup of SEC squads by a final score of 9-5 to win Game 1 of the CWS finals. Texas A&M tallied 2 runs in the first frame, 5 in the third and 2 in the seventh. The Volunteers scored once in the second and third, respectively, and 3 in the seventh.

Two Aggies freshmen got the party started in the top of the first. Third baseman Gavin Grahovac belted an oppo taco with a solo home run to right field to begin the contest. It was his 23rd of the season, which set a new franchise record for a freshman, and his fifth leadoff jack of the year.

Senior catcher Jackson Appel doubled down the left field line, then freshman outfielder Caden Sorrell singled into center and plated Appel.

Superstar sophomore OF Jace LaViolette drew a walk to start the fifth inning and Appel hit an infield single. Graduate student designated hitter Hayden Schott singled up the middle to score LaViolette. Sorrell singled to right to score Schott and make the score 4-0.

Senior first baseman Ted Burton plated a run next after making it to first on a fielder's choice. Burton scored on an error by junior 3B Billy Amick, who allowed junior shortstop Ali Camarillo to reach base safely. Then sophomore second baseman Kaeden Kent singled to right center field to score Camarillo and Sorell, increasing the advantage to 7-1.

Kent blasted a 2-run bomb to right field in the top of the seventh to make the score 9-2. Despite Tennessee tallying 3 runs in the bottom half of the frame and putting runners on the corners in the ninth, Texas A&M earned a 9-5 victory to begin the CWS finals.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager got the start on the mound and tossed 4.0 innings and allowed 8 hits and 2 runs with 6 strikeouts on 81 pitches. Junior RHP Josh Stewart earned the win in relief of Prager. He pitched 2.1 frames and gave up 3 walks, 2 runs and 1 hit with 4 Ks on 56 pitches.

Junior RHP Brad Rudis tossed 2 pitches and allowed a solo shot to junior DH Hunter Ensley. Then the "Stopper of the Year," senior LHP Evan Aschenbeck, closed the game, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings and giving up 2 hits with a staggering 7 punch outs on 46 pitches.

Kent went 3-for-5 with a game-high 4 runs batted in. The son of 2000 NL MVP Jeff Kent tallied 14 RBI in the regular season and has already matched that total in the NCAA Tournament, which is tied for second most in the nation.

The Aggies will attempt to win their first national championship in school history on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M begins College World Series finals with rout of SEC rival No. 1 Tennessee