No. 3 Texas A&M baseball drops Game 3 vs. No. 22 South Carolina

No. 3 Texas A&M (28-4, 8-4 SEC) failed to complete the sweep vs. No. 22 South Carolina on the road this weekend, dropping Game 3 6-5 on Sunday afternoon and fighting until the end.

On a positive note, the Aggies earned their first SEC road series, as grad transfer Hayden Schott was yet again on another level, finishing 3-4 at the plate, including a home run and 3 RBI on the afternoon. However, starting pitcher Justin Lamkin struggled mightily, allowing five of the Gamecock's six runs in just 3.1 innings before he was pulled.

In usual Aggie baseball fashion this season, no deficit was enough to prevent this team from coming back, as South Carolina's 3-0 advantage in the third led to a response from Schott's first RBI on the day, adding to more in the sixth after this two-run homer, tightening things up at 5-3.

In the seventh, after the Gamecocks added their final run of the game, Aggies' star outfielder Jace LaViolette hits a solo homer, followed by transfer shortstop Ali Camarillo adding an RBI single, scoring Braden Montgomery.

Going into the ninth, the Aggies left multiple players in scoring position, while South Carolina's bullpen sealed the deal with a solid final showing on the mound.

Pitching: Justin Lamkin: 31. IP, six hits, five runs, 4 Ks.

Weston Moss: 2.0 IP, one hit, zero runs, zero runs, 1 K

Hitting: Ted Burton: one run, two hits. Hayde Schott: three hits, one run, three RBI.

Texas A&M's critical home series vs. Vanderbilt will start on Friday, April 12, but the Aggies will first take on UTSA in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:00 p.m.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball drops Game 3 vs. No. 22 South Carolina