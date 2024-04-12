No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team announces starting rotation for SEC series vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt

The Texas A&M baseball team has one of the best pitching staffs in the nation, so entering a pivotal SEC series against Vanderbilt this weekend in College Station, coach Jim Schlossnagle is sticking with what has worked.

The No. 3 Aggies (29-4, 8-4 SEC) face the No. 6 Commodores (26-7, 8-4) in a three-game set at Blue Bell Park beginning on Friday night. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager (6-0) will start on the mound for Texas A&M in the series opener. Junior RHP Tanner Jones (2-1) will toe the rubber on Saturday evening. Sophomore LHP Justin Lamkin (2-1) concludes the set on the bump.

The Aggies have won nine of their last 10 games. Olsen Field hasn't hosted a Top 10 matchup since 2016, when Texas A&M also hosted Vanderbilt. This weekend's triad of starting pitchers has combined for a 10-2 overall record with a 3.32 earned run average in 23 starts.

The Aggies host the Commodores on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team announces starting rotation for SEC series vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt