No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team crushes Texas State in 7 innings for sixth straight win

Three days after needing 12 innings to sweep Auburn on Saturday, the Texas A&M baseball team needed only seven to crush Texas State in a midweek game at Bobcat Ballpark.

The No. 3 Aggies (26-3) beat the Bobcats (15-14) by a final score of 12-2 on Tuesday night to win their sixth game in row and eight of their last nine. Texas A&M scored 3 in the first frame, 1 in the third and sixth, respectively, 2 in the fourth and 5 in the fifth.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Zane Badmaev (1-0) picked up the win following 1.2 innings of relief for starter, redshirt freshman RHP Luke Jackson. Badmaev tossed 1.2 innings and allowed 1 hit with 3 strikeouts on 22 pitches. Jackson pitched the first 2.1 frames and allowed 1 run, 2 walks and 1 hit by pitch on 48 pitches.

The Aggies totaled 12 hits, 8 of which went for extra bases, and drew 8 walks. Five Texas A&M batters tallied multiple hits.

Coming up next for the Aggies is a three-game series in South Carolina against the No. 19 Gamecocks on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team crushes Texas State in 7 innings for sixth straight win