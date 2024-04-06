No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team steamrolls No. 19 South Carolina in SEC series opener for 7th win in a row

The Texas A&M baseball team continued to roll on Friday night in South Carolina, steamrolling the Gamecocks for their seventh win in a row.

The No. 3 Aggies (27-3, 7-3 SEC) beat No. 19 South Carolina (21-9, 5-5) by a final score of 9-2 on Friday night at Founders Park. Texas A&M scored 4 runs in the first inning, 3 in the third and 1 in the sixth and eighth, respectively. The Gamecocks scored once in each of the second and seventh frames.

Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager (6-0) continued to dominate and earned another win. He tossed 6.1 innings and allowed 4 hits, 2 runs and 1 hit by pitch with 12 strikeouts on 107 pitches.

The Aggies tallied 13 hits and drew six walks. Ten Texas A&M batters recorded at least one hit. Senior catcher Jackson Appel and graduate student designated hitter Hayden Schott led the way with multiple hits, respectively.

The Aggies and South Carolina are now even 11-11 in the all-time series with two games left this weekend. Texas A&M plays Game 2 against the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. CST.

