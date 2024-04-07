No. 3 Texas A&M baseball wins the series vs. South Carolina after the defeating the Gamecocks in Game 2

The Texas A&M baseball team (28-3) earned the series win vs. No. 22 South Carolina (21-10) on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Gamecocks 6-3 behind an early scoring effort, while Aggies' star closer Evan Aschenbeck finishing things out in the 9th.

Winning their eighth consecutive SEC game, the Aggies are one of the hottest clubs in the country. They trail only the No.1-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC standings but currently lead the conference in wins with 28.

On the day, Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette combined four hits. Still, it was the play of the notably clutch Hayden Schott, who orchestrated a three-run scoring effort, aided by freshman phenom Gavin Grahovic's huge solo home run in the top of the first.

Also, in the bottom of the first, freshman outfielder Caden Sorrell made one of the best catches you will see all year, stealing a Gamecocks home run after elevating at the top of the fence line for the grab. What a catch!

Holding a 4-0 lead in the third, the Gamecocks got on the board with two runs to make things interesting, but thanks to Schott's RBI in the 5th, the Aggies' 5-2 cushion who later added another insurance run in the 9th to close things out.

Pitching-wise, starter Tanner Jones gave up five hits and two runs while striking out five. Shane Sdao (2-0) earned the win, allowing only two hits and recording three strikeouts.

To close things out, Elite closer Evan Aschenbeck pitched two innings and recorded six strikeouts, hits, and one run on a relatively meaningless solo homerun.

Texas A&M's critical home series vs. Vanderbilt will start on Friday, April 12, but the Aggies will first take on UTSA in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:00 p.m.

