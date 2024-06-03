No. 3 Texas A&M advances to NCAA Super Regionals following win vs. No. 23 Louisiana

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Ryan Prager (18) pitches against the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in three years, coach Jim Schlossnagle has led the Texas A&M baseball team to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3 Aggies (47-13) clinched a berth into the next round following a 9-4 victory versus No. 23 Louisiana in the regional final on Sunday evening at Blue Bell Park. Texas A&M has begun the postseason tournament undefeated with wins against Grambling on Friday afternoon and Texas on Saturday night.

Two all-time single season program records were shattered against the Ragin' Cajuns. The Aggies set a new record for home runs in a campaign. With a solo shot to right field in the top of the seventh inning, junior shortstop Ali Camarillo broke the previous record of 128 HR in one year.

Third baseman Gavin Grahovac belted his own solo bomb in the ninth frame to add on and bring the total to 130 thus far. With his 22nd homer of the season, Grahovac set the new freshman record. Junior outfielder Braden Montgomery was named MVP of the Bryan-College Station Regional.

Texas A&M will host Oregon (39-18) in the Super Regionals. The Ducks advanced from the UC Santa Barbara Regional, where they beat the No. 18 Gauchos twice and San Diego.

The next round of the NCAA Tournament begins Friday evening at Olsen Field.

