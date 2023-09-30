No. 3 Texas hands No. 24 Kansas its first loss, 40-14

Two teams entered Austin undefeated on Saturday. Kansas is no longer undefeated.

The Texas Longhorns (5-0) thoroughly defeated the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Saturday. The score doesn’t tell the story.

Texas more than doubled Kansas’ total yards on the day, but luck helped the Jayhawks back into the game. Save for two explosive plays the Texas defense minimized the damage.

Kansas went 0-for-8 on third down for the game. It wasn’t for lack of opportunities. Jason Bean and Kansas receivers failed to connect on several completable plays. Even so, the Longhorns defense played a winning game despite some of the warts.

Offensively, Texas had its fair share of struggles in the passing game. There weren’t many struggles on the run. Running back Jonathon Brooks ran for 218 yards on 21 carries. The Longhorns totaled 308 rushing yards including two scores for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The Longhorns did sustain an injury in the game. Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders suffered an apparent ankle injury early in the game. Sanders did not return to action.

In Sanders’ absence, Ewers and wide receiver AD Mitchell connected on 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Fellow receiver Xavier Worthy added seven catches for 93 yards. Ewers finished the game 25-for-35 for 325 yards with three total touchdowns and an interception.

The Longhorns will take on the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire