No. 3 Texas among college football's best at keeping opponents away from its own end zone

Baylor wide receiver Cameron Bonner is tackled by Texas defenders in the fourth quarter Saturday night. The Longhorns' defense was particularly effective protecting their red zone; Baylor made six trips there and ended up with only a pair of field goals.

WACO — With Baylor facing a fourth down at the Texas 4-yard line Saturday night, Sawyer Robertson fired a pass into the end zone.

Baylor tight end Drake Dabney was the quarterback's intended target, but the pass was snagged by Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford. Instead of taking the touchback, Ford tried to set up a return and was immediately tackled by Dabney at the 5.

"I should have took a knee, I guess," Ford joked afterward.

"You're a situational master," fellow linebacker David Gbenda retorted while sitting next to Ford at the postgame press conference hosted by Texas after a 38-6 win.

OK, so maybe Ford needs to work on his situational awareness. The play he initially made in this situation, however, is worth noting.

Baylor took six trips to the Texas red zone Saturday, and all the Bears had to show for their troubles were 22- and 36-yard field goals. The other four times Baylor got within 20 yards of the UT end zone? Those drives ended with the aforementioned interception, two turnovers on downs and an incomplete pass thrown on the game's final play.

During those six red zone appearances, Baylor ran 23 plays. Over those 23 plays, Robertson and fellow quarterback RJ Martinez went 2-for-11 for 13 yards and a turnover. Robertson lost 13 yards on two sacks, and the Bears gained just 30 yards on their other 10 rushing attempts.

"I just said, like, they're not getting in the end zone (tonight)," Ford said. "Let's just stand tall."

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks looks for yards in the third quarter of the Longhorns' win over Baylor. Brooks scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including one from 40 yards out.

The performance by the Texas defense wasn't just a one-off against a Baylor team that ranks ninth in the 14-team Big 12 in total offense (404.8 yards per game) and last in scoring offense (20.0 points per game). Texas has fared well in the red zone all season.

In its games against Rice, Alabama, Wyoming and Baylor, the Texas defense has faced 10 red zone attempts. The Longhorns have surrendered four field goals and a fourth-quarter touchdown catch by Rice's Luke McCaffrey.

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II described keeping opposing teams off the scoreboard as "an amazing feeling." UT joins Wake Forest, Oklahoma, Iowa, Texas A&M and Missouri as the only Football Bowl Subdivision schools that have not given up a rushing touchdown in the red zone this season. Only six teams have allowed fewer passing touchdowns in the red zone.

Nationally, Texas ranks second in red zone defense. Only Syracuse, which has given up points on four of nine red zone attempts, is faring better than Texas and its 50% denial rate. It should be mentioned that of those four scores surrendered by Syracuse, all were touchdowns.

"I think there's a lot of trust in our defense that the calls are going to come in and they can execute it," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "Ultimately, we've been doing that all year. We've played really good red zone defense all year. I think tonight was another example of that."

Ford said the key to success in the red zone for the Texas defense has been communication. Both he and Sarkisian also believe a drill done during practices called "Red Zone Lockout" has helped.

"You've got guys like Quinn (Ewers) and Xavier (Worthy) and Jordan (Whittington) and JT (Sanders), O-line, we're bringing the best out of each other in the red zone," Ford said. "Their job is to go, when they get in red zone, to put up points. Our job is to stop them.

"Having that competitiveness and 'iron sharpens iron' type of mentality going up there. We were practicing in 100-degree heat. Now we're doing the things that we practice, and it's almost like second nature for us."

On Sunday, Texas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) held steady with its No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Longhorns lost one of their three first-place votes this week. Texas was one of six teams that received a first-place vote, joining No. 1 Georgia (55), No. 2 Michigan (one), No. 4 Ohio State (one), No. 5 Florida State (three) and No. 7 Washington (one).

This weekend, Texas will return to Royal-Memorial Stadium for a home game against Kansas (4-0, 1-0). The Jayhawks entered the AP poll this week at the No. 24 spot. Texas has never before played a ranked Kansas team.

Led by dynamic quarterback Jalon Daniels, Kansas has scored on 19 of its 20 trips into the red zone. That 95% success rate ranks 11th nationally. Over those red zone opportunities, Kansas has tallied 15 touchdowns and kicked four field goals.

"Kansas is a very good team," Sarkisian said. "Really, really versatile offense. Jalon Daniels, heck of a quarterback. They've got a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball, and we're going to need a good week of preparation to get ready to play that team."

Saturday's game

No. 24 Kansas (4-0, 1-0) at No. 3 Texas (4-0, 1-0), Royal-Memorial Stadium, 2:30 p.m., ABC, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas playing well defensively in the red zone this football season