No. 3 Tennessee can't overlook visiting Samford

No. 3 Tennessee is coming off two very emotional games -- upsetting then-No. 1 Gonzaga and then beating instate rival Memphis on the road in a hotly contested game -- and now the Volunteers must get motivated to host Samford on Wednesday.

This could help Tennessee (8-1) get focused: Samford is 10-2 with its only losses at Ohio State and an overtime thriller at home against Belmont, which just won at UCLA. This is the best start to a season after 12 games since 1960-61 for Samford.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes is faced with the task of having his players focused after their demonstrative showing of pride after beating Memphis and earning bragging rights in the state.

Admiral Schofield, a senior forward, puffed out his chest holding out the "Tennessee" on the front of his jersey for the Memphis to see after the Vols' 102-92 win on Saturday.

"The crowd was chirping a little bit," Schofield said. "I just had to let them know. UT is still on top."

Schofield had a double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tennessee to the win over the Tigers in the teams' first meeting since 2013.

"We know that we are loved in Memphis," Schofield said. "The fans really showed it out there. ... The biggest thing for us was coming in and making a statement for our program on a big stage that we felt was big for our state. ...

"The rivalry is definitely renewed. They are probably going to be very motivated for next year's game. I'm proud of how we came in and handled business."

Grant Williams had 19 points for Tennessee, which snapped a three-game losing streak against Memphis.

"Scoring or not, 29 or three points, it doesn't matter to me," said Schofield, who has scored 59 points in the past two games. "I just want to win. My biggest thing is going out and impacting the win. I don't hang my hat on scoring. I know I can do it. The last two games, I just know that in those certain moments I have to exert myself."

Samford is coming off an 85-61 win over visiting Houston Baptist -- a game in which the Bulldogs made 12 3-pointers -- on Monday, its fifth win in its last six games.

Alabama transfer Brandon Austin had 22 points to mark the second straight game with 20 points or more. Josh Sharkey, a junior guard from Philadelphia, had 24 points with five 3-pointers made and five assists.

Samford is coached by former Kentucky All-American Scott Padgett, who has installed a pressing style similar to his coach with the Wildcats, Rick Pitino.

Padgett is mindful that Tennessee may have a difficult time getting up for Samford after the big wins over Gonzaga and Memphis. He believes today's athletes in general can get easily distracted because of social media.

"There is so much social media. If I get 15 points tonight, the whole world is going to know on social media and I am going to get 2,500 likes and all this stuff," Padgett said. "Because of that, kids care about it more now.

"They want to get that attention through social media. Now, all of a sudden, it's a little harder to get them to care about the name on the front, not the name on the back."