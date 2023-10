Kendall Kipp had 17 kills, Elia Rubin had 15 and Caitie Baird had 13 as No. 3 Stanford women's volleyball beat No. 8 Oregon, 3-1, in Eugene on Oct. 22, 2023. It marked the Cardinal's 28th consecutive win in Pac-12 play. Kara McGhee led the Ducks with 15 kills on a scorching .542 hitting percentage.