No. 3 Purdue basketball vs. Nicholls TV, radio, preview coverage

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers finish their pre-Big Ten schedule when they host Nicholls.

Purdue (11-1) is 7-0 at home. Four Boilers average double-figure scoring: Jaden Ivey (16.5, 1.4 steals), Zach Edey (14.4, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocked shots), Trevion Williams (13.7, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists) and Sasha Stefanovic (11.3, 31 3-pointers on 43.7% accuracy).

The Colonels (8-5), out of Thibodaux, Louisiana, are led by Ty Gordon (20.4 points, 47 3-pointers on 39.8% accuracy) and Devante Carter (11.1 points). Emmanuel Little (North Central High School) averages 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

When does Purdue basketball play Nicholls?

The game is at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

How can I watch Purdue basketball vs. Nicholls?

The game can be seen on BTN and on the Fox Sports app.

How can I listen to Purdue basketball vs. Nicholls?

The game can be heard on the Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis).

