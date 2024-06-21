No. 3 player in state of SC commits to Gamecocks football team

South Carolina football landed another in-state commitment on Thursday night.

Eastside High School Class of 2025 defensive end/tight end Jaquavious Dodd committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. Dodd is the 13th commitment for the class and sixth from South Carolina and will play edge rusher for USC.

He ranks as the second highest commit in South Carolina’s class, only trailing four-star cornerback Shamari Earls (who’s now being heavily pursued by Georgia and Michigan).

“I like the family atmosphere and that it is still close to home,” Dodd told The State. “Coach Beamer has a great vision for the program and I am excited to be part of the future of Gamecock Football.”

Dodd picked USC over Virginia, Virginia Tech, UConn and Florida State, among others. He took official visits to UConn and Virginia and an unofficial visit to the Seminoles.

Dodd was offered by USC defensive ends Sterling Lucas in May. He attended a Gamecocks camp last summer.

247Sports Composite ranks Dodd (6-foot-5, 225) as a four-star prospect and the No. 3 player in SC’s Class of 2025, as well as the No. 21 edge rusher and No. 267 recruit nationally.

“I think my size, length and athleticism will be a real asset to the program,” Dodd said.

The 6-foot-6 rising senior had 53 tackles and a team-high 13 sacks last season. Dodd plays tight end on offense. He also plays basketball and runs track.

With the addition of Dodd, USC’s 2025 class ranks No. 25 nationally. Seven players have committed to the Gamecocks since the start of the month.

It has been a crazy ride and I am excited to announce that I have committed to The University of South Carolina. I want to thank everyone who has helped me on this journey. I am looking forward to the next chapter and feel great that I have found a school to call home.… pic.twitter.com/kyQXVMNFCN — Jaquavious Dodd (@QuayDaDon44) June 21, 2024

South Carolina football class of 2025

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023 Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9 Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10 Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12 Shamari Earls (DB) — committed April 20 Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21 Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8 Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10 Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11 Preston Douglas (TE) — committed June 12 AJ Holloway (LB) — committed June 14 Shedrick Sarratt (OL) — committed June 14 Jaquavious Dodd (DL) — committed June 20