Advertisement

No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye starting out as the Patriots 3rd-team QB

jeff risdon
·1 min read

Drake Maye will eventually be the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. When the team selected Maye out of North Carolina with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, that starting role was a given.

But Maye won’t just be handed the starting quarterback job. In fact, as Patriots OTAs progress, Maye isn’t even the No. 2 QB in New England.

Per Yahoo Sports, Maye is running with the third-team offense in the Patriots OTAs. Veteran Jacoby Brissett is the current starter, and Bailey Zappe is getting the second-team snaps ahead of Maye. Reviews of the early OTAs show a mixed bag for Maye, which is what should be expected of any QB making the jump from college to the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire