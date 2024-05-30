No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye starting out as the Patriots 3rd-team QB

Drake Maye will eventually be the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. When the team selected Maye out of North Carolina with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, that starting role was a given.

But Maye won’t just be handed the starting quarterback job. In fact, as Patriots OTAs progress, Maye isn’t even the No. 2 QB in New England.

Per Yahoo Sports, Maye is running with the third-team offense in the Patriots OTAs. Veteran Jacoby Brissett is the current starter, and Bailey Zappe is getting the second-team snaps ahead of Maye. Reviews of the early OTAs show a mixed bag for Maye, which is what should be expected of any QB making the jump from college to the NFL.

