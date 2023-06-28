No. 3 OT in 2024 class announces commitment date; Oregon remains heavy favorite

While the month of June brought a ton of official visits for the Oregon Ducks, the month of July is likely to bring a ton of commitments.

Left and right, players are starting to set commitment announcement dates. The latest one to declare when he will announce his commitment is 4-star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 365-pound beast who is heavily favored to choose the Ducks.

McRoy will announce his commitment on Saturday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m. PT live via the 247Sports Youtube page.

Rated as the No. 3 OT in the nation, and the No. 60 overall player in the 2024 class, there are multiple Crystal Ball predictions for McRoy to choose the Ducks, and Oregon is also the heavy favorite to land him according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as well. We will see in a matter of days whether or not the Ducks can land this elite lineman to lead the way in their class.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire