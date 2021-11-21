No. 3 Oregon sees College Football Playoff hopes dashed with 38-7 loss to Utah

Oregon’s quest to reach the College Football Playoff went up in smoke on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The Ducks were blown out 38-7 by No. 23 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium — an outcome that clinched the Pac-12 South title for the Utes. In the win, Utah completely controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

The defense smothered the vaunted Oregon rushing attack, limiting the Ducks to just 63 yards on 23 carries. Utah’s offense wasn’t explosive, but it was efficient with Tavion Thomas’s three rushing touchdowns leading the way.

The game was tight early on, but the Utes blitzed the Ducks with a three-touchdown spurt late in the second quarter that was too much to overcome. The third of those three touchdowns was an epic 78-yard punt return touchdown by Britain Covey as time expired in the first half.

As called on Utah Utes radio: pic.twitter.com/ojhELuuCny — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 21, 2021

That thrilling return by Covey gave the Utes a 28-0 lead they would not relinquish.

The win is the highest-ranked home victory in the history of Utah's program. On top of that, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham became the program's all-time wins leader. Whittingham has been the head coach since 2005 and now has a 142-69 record.

Whittingham would like to add Utah's first Pac-12 title to his list of accomplishments.

Oregon loss has huge effect on College Football Playoff

Not only did the win lock up a spot in the Pac-12 title game for the Utes, but the result will have far-reaching reverberations throughout the sport.

Oregon dropped to 9-2 with the loss and will almost certainly be on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff. The Ducks were ranked No. 3 in the most-recent CFP rankings and could be in store for a significant fall when the new rankings drop on Tuesday night. Oregon was the Pac-12’s only CFP hope, and now the conference will likely be left out of the four-team field for the fifth consecutive season.

Oregon would have kept its CFP hopes alive with a win and it also would have clinched the Pac-12 North with a win. Now Oregon needs to beat rival Oregon State next weekend to ensure its place in the Pac-12 title game. In the conference title game, the Ducks — should they lock up the North next weekend — will have a chance to get revenge against the Utes.

No. 4 Ohio State, which lost to Oregon back in Week 2, will certainly move past the Ducks in the CFP rankings. On top of that, undefeated Cincinnati could be in line to move into the top four for the first time with plenty of other scenarios — including a two-loss Alabama reaching the playoff — in play.