Associated Press

Eighth-ranked Texas is in the rearview mirror and No. 2 UCLA and No. 7 Duke are looming, but Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther says the Zags are focused on the present. Strawther scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in top-ranked Gonzaga's dominating 84-57 win over Alcorn State on Monday night, extending the nation's longest home-winning streak to 54 games. “Being able to attack every game is a big point of emphasis for us," Strawther said.