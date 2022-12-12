No. 3 Ohio State escapes Michigan State to win 74-68

Ohio State's Taylor Thierry shoots after driving past Michigan State's Isaline Alexander.

In every game Ohio State has played so far this season, there's been a clear moment where the Buckeyes broke the game open, a string of possessions where they built so much momentum they were impossible to stop.

Sunday afternoon against Michigan State, the No. 3 team in the country couldn't put together one of its typical game-breaking runs. Every time the Buckeyes looked to create one, the Spartans stopped it before things got out of control, something none of Ohio State's other nine opponents had been able to do.

The Buckeyes led by just one point with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter, but key free throws from veteran guard Taylor Mikesell in the game's final minute pushed Ohio State (10-0, 2-0) just far enough ahead to hang on in a 74-68 win.

"We showed really good competitive character," OSU coach Kevin McGuff said. "We stayed together. We found a way to win. I was also really proud, they were beating us up on the boards early and we ended up plus-two, so we kept fighting and scratching and just doing what we had to to find a way to win.

"We have a lot to work on. It’s nice to be able to do it off a win, but there’s a lot of areas we have to improve."

The Buckeyes led for 38:26, compared to Michigan State's 49 seconds with the lead, but the lead never felt insurmountable for the Spartans (6-5, 0-2). Ohio State's largest lead was 10 points at the end of the first quarter, and by midway through the second quarter it was down to five as the Buckeyes struggled to shoot the ball and turned it over several times.

Michigan State went on a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter and another 6-0 run late in the period, while Ohio State continued to turn the ball over and never looked fluid at the offensive end.

"We had some great stretches where we were really good, like at the end of the first quarter," McGuff said. "Then we would get away from execution and moving the ball. There was a little too much one-on-one. It led us to turnovers and questionable shots. Same thing to start the third quarter. ... We have to be able to sustain who we are for longer stretches."

Story continues

The Buckeyes turned the ball over an uncharacteristic 20 times, including eight times in the third quarter alone. They led by just five points heading into the final 10 minutes, and the Spartans showed no signs of going away. With 1:44 left, Matilda Ekh made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to only one point.

But Michigan State only made one more basket from there. One free throw from Madison Greene, four from Mikesell and a final, exclamation-point layup from Taylor Thierry just before the final buzzer secured the win for the Buckeyes. The layup gave Thierry a new career high with 21 points and improved her nation-leading field goal percentage to 72.1%.

Mikesell believes having the game come down to the wire, for the first time all season, will be important for Ohio State going forward.

"You want to have that adversity," Mikesell said. "It would be wrong if we were in our March form right now, so there’s always going to be some growing pains. There’s always going to be a little bit of adversity that might stump us right now, but I’m happy with how we fought tonight."

Sheldon out with leg injury

Senior guard Jacy Sheldon has battled a lower leg injury throughout the season, and McGuff has called her status day-to-day in recent weeks. She didn't play against Wright State on Nov. 23 or North Alabama on Nov. 27 but returned to play 39 minutes and scored 22 points against Louisville on Nov. 30.

Sheldon said she felt great after that game, but she hasn't played since. Sunday's game was the third she's missed in a row, and McGuff downgraded her status when asked for an update.

"At this point, week-to-week is what I would tell you," McGuff said. "Probably week-to-week right now. We’ll see how she kind of reacts to it.

bjohnson@dispatch.com

@BaileyAJohnson_

Get more Ohio State news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State escapes Michigan State in 74-68 win to improve to 10-0