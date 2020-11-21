No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

  • Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    1/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, left, cuts up field against Indiana defensive back Jamar Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    2/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, left, cuts up field against Indiana defensive back Jamar Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Indiana receiver Whop Philyor, right, forces his way into the end zone past Ohio State defensive back Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    3/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Indiana receiver Whop Philyor, right, forces his way into the end zone past Ohio State defensive back Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, left, bobbles the ball as Indiana defensive back Reese Taylor defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    4/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, left, bobbles the ball as Indiana defensive back Reese Taylor defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State running back Master Teague, center, pushes into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    5/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Ohio State running back Master Teague, center, pushes into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams, right, knocks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to the ground during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    6/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams, right, knocks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to the ground during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, runs after a catch past Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    7/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, runs after a catch past Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Indiana defensive lineman Jerome Johnson, bottom, sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    8/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Indiana defensive lineman Jerome Johnson, bottom, sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State defenders, left to right, Baron Browning, Marcus Hooker, and Shaun Wade tackle Indiana receiver Ty Fryfogle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    9/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Ohio State defenders, left to right, Baron Browning, Marcus Hooker, and Shaun Wade tackle Indiana receiver Ty Fryfogle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ohio State running back Master Teague, right, celebrates his touchdown against Indiana with teammate Luke Farrell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    10/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Ohio State running back Master Teague, right, celebrates his touchdown against Indiana with teammate Luke Farrell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    11/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Indiana quarterback Michael Penix looks for an open receive against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    12/12

    No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    Indiana quarterback Michael Penix looks for an open receive against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, left, cuts up field against Indiana defensive back Jamar Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana receiver Whop Philyor, right, forces his way into the end zone past Ohio State defensive back Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, left, bobbles the ball as Indiana defensive back Reese Taylor defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State running back Master Teague, center, pushes into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams, right, knocks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to the ground during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, runs after a catch past Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana defensive lineman Jerome Johnson, bottom, sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defenders, left to right, Baron Browning, Marcus Hooker, and Shaun Wade tackle Indiana receiver Ty Fryfogle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State running back Master Teague, right, celebrates his touchdown against Indiana with teammate Luke Farrell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix looks for an open receive against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
MITCH STACY (AP Sports Writer)
·3 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Master Teague ran for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Fields accounted for three scores and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback bid by Michael Penix Jr., Ty Fryfogle and No. 9 Indiana to win 42-35 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, when Penix and Fryfogle connected on a 56-yard touchdown.

Penix was 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdown passes for Indiana.

The Buckeyes (4-0) put up 607 yards and led 35-7 early in the second half, but struggled to contain Penix and Fryfogle, who caught seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Fields was 18 for 30 for 300 yards and two touchdown passes, but he also threw his first three interceptions of the season and was sacked five times.

''Of course I made bad decisions,'' Fields said. ''I ended up with three picks but we got the W today. That's all that matters. We got the W, and we're 4-0.''

Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 169 yards - his fourth straight game of 100-plus yards - and two scores for the Buckeyes.

The running game helped Ohio State maintain control when things were getting dicey.

Penix passed for four touchdowns in the second half but also made a critical error, tossing an interception that Ohio State's Shaun Wade returned for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

Indiana had climbed its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in more than a half-century, and the Hoosiers had pumped up their confidence by beating conference rivals Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in the same season for the first time in program history.

''I loved what I saw today, but obviously we didn't get the result wanted, so it hurts,'' Penix said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: Penix had a great day but came up just short of being able to dig the Hoosiers out of the hole and Indiana has now lost 26 straight to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes took awhile to get going, and Fields had a few rough patches. Getting outscored in the second half for the second straight game has be to concerning.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Indiana: After reaching its highest poll ranking in over a half century, the Hoosiers will tumble slightly.

Ohio State: Beating another Top 10 team should get the Buckeyes some attention and possibly some more votes.

EMPTY SHOE

A football game at Ohio Stadium has never lacked atmosphere as much as this one. Because of runaway COVID cases in Columbus, public health officials decided to empty out the cavernous venue of everyone except players, staff and media. A few hundred family and friends at least generated some cheers and jeers at the first two home games at the 105,000-capacity Horseshoe. The thousands of cutouts posted around the lower bowl sat silent and soggy in the dreary afternoon. All told, there were just 635 souls in the place.

UP NEXT

Indiana is scheduled to go on the road against Maryland, which has had its last two games canceled because of positive COVID tests there.

Ohio State is at Illinois.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchtacy

Latest Stories

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • Gordon Hayward's massive Hornets contract has NBA Twitter stunned

    NBA Twitter had some thoughts about Michael Jordan's Hornets shelling out $120 million for a 30-year-old Gordon Hayward.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • NBA free agency: How Montrezl Harrell joining Lakers affects Warriors

    The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • The dollars and sense behind Lakers' attempt to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

    The Lakers and free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who opted out of the final year of his contract, have interest in his re-signing with the team.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • No. 4 Clemson at Florida State postponed hours before start

    The game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff Saturday when medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement, although it did not detail whether the game at Florida State was called off because of coronavirus issues. The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said the postponement stemmed from a positive test Clemson received Friday after traveling to Tallahassee.

  • Report: Joe Judge, Marc Colombo had been feuding for weeks

    The sudden firing of Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo was anything but. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, tension existed for weeks. It had involved coach Joe Judge and Colombo squabbling over technique used by center Nick Gates. It had involved Colombo swearing at Judge after Judge criticized rookie Andrew Thomas [more]

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Paul Millsap re-signs with Nuggets

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • For Michigan football, what does life look like after Jim Harbaugh?

    Free Press sports writers Orion Sang and Rainer Sabin break down what could come next for Michigan football during a tumultuous season.

  • Novak Djokovic's controversial season over as Dominic Thiem books place in ATP Finals showpiece

    Novak Djokovic’s strange and controversial tennis season is over, after Dominic Thiem eliminated him from the Nitto ATP Finals in a spectacular denouement to the first semi-final. In a year when the sport has been overshadowed by off-court events, Djokovic has never left centre stage. The pandemic was clearly the main story, but we have also seen the launch of a rival player union – the Professional Tennis Players’ Association – and latterly the domestic abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev, which Zverev denies. In every case, Djokovic has taken up positions that involved swimming against the flow. He began 2020 by throwing doubt over the value of vaccinations, and promoting a pseudo-scientific hustler in a series of Instagram chats. Then he ran an exhibition tour without social distancing that led to four players becoming infected with Covid-19, including himself. In late August, Djokovic launched his confrontational union, in defiance of the ATP Tour’s desperate requests for unity. A fortnight later, his departure from the US Open in New York was even more eye-catching, as he stormed out of the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre after being defaulted for striking a line judge with a loose ball. And now, this week, Djokovic’s final contribution to 2020’s tennis culture has been to tweet his support for Zverev. His comments appeared to suggest that Olga Sharypova’s allegations were a distraction to the more important business of hitting fuzzy yellow balls over a net. This is an intelligent man, who speaks a multiplicity of languages and always gives interesting – if not necessarily popular – answers. So how does he end up on the provocative side of the argument every time? You could say that he is unfiltered and genuine. He certainly speaks with passion. But this is hardly the way to reach out beyond his prickly group of hardcore fans. There must be a case for some kind of PR drive next year, perhaps even the hiring of a communications professional whom he trusts. This might be difficult, however. One of the qualities that marks out truly great athletes – a category to which Djokovic undoubtedly belongs – is that they follow their instincts, even when the evidence might recommend a rethink.

  • Widow of slain cop reacts to ‘Free Mumia’: Kaepernick is disrupting our family emotionally

    Maureen Faulkner weighs in on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick calling for the release of a cop killer.

  • Milwaukee rounds out roster with deals for Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin, Pat Connaughton

    The Bucks sign three solid bench players, with Portis taking over as the backup center.

  • Enes Kanter reacts on Twitter to Celtics trading him to Blazers

    Enes Kanter has reacted on Twitter to the Celtics trading him to the Blazers before the start of NBA free agency.

  • 'Tight and nervous,' Thiem tops No. 1 Djokovic at ATP Finals

    Dominic Thiem thought winning his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open would make him calmer in the tensest moments of the biggest matches. The No. 3-ranked Thiem ended Djokovic's bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title, coming through 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5) after trailing 4-0 in the concluding tiebreaker. ''What he did from 0-4 in the third-set tiebreaker was just unreal,'' said Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam champion.

  • NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap to re-sign with Nuggets despite Celtics interest

    The Celtics reportedly had interest in Paul Millsap, but it appears he's staying put in Denver.