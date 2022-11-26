No. 3 Michigan uses big plays to take down No. 2 Ohio State and clinch Big Ten East

COLUMBUS, Ohio −The 2022 Michigan-Ohio State football game will forever be known as the J.J. McCarthy breakout game.

While the sophomore quarterback's talent was tantalizing all year long, he never put it all together at once. Much less on a stage of this magnitude. But it was as if Michigan knew something everybody else didn't.

McCarthy on Saturday threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and Donovan Edwards struck twice for touchdown runs of 75 and 85 in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines mauled the Buckeyes, 45-23, for its first win in Columbus since 2000. Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) advances to the Big Ten championship game next Saturday night in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines trailed at the half, 20-17, then dominated the final two quarters with the power run game to beat the Buckeyes for the second straight season.

