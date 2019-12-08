No. 3 Maryland survives Illinois, 59-58, thanks to epic sequence from Anthony Cowan Jr. in Big Ten opener

Dec 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) celebrates with forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at XFINITY Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

One of the key traits of all national championship basketball teams is the ability to win games it otherwise has no business competing in. Off-nights happen all the time. But how teams play through them are what matters.

In that case, consider No. 3 Maryland’s 59-58 victory over Illinois in the Big Ten season opener a statement of an arrival. The Terps aren’t messing around — or more specifically, Anthony Cowan Jr isn’t.

Cowan led all scorers with 20 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists but it was a sequence with less than a minute remaining that will earn him praise from his coaches.

With the Terps trailing 58-55, Cowan took the ball at mid-court, used one dribble and launched a 3-pointer that was ill-advised until it wasn’t.

The ONIONS from Anthony Cowan. pic.twitter.com/NSl8X98Kj0 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) December 8, 2019

His encore was even more clutch. On the ensuing Illinois possession, Cowan swept in behind Andres Feliz and stole the ball from the senior guard. Feliz, trying to win the ball back, ended up fouling Cowan and put him on the line with 2.1 seconds left to play. Cowan made the first to give Maryland its first lead since it went up 3-2. He missed the second — his only miss at the line all night — allowing the clock to start without enough time for Illinois to get a shot off.

The Terps trailed by 15 to open the second half. Cowan made that irrelevant and kept his team undefeated and atop the rankings.

For the Illini, what was about to become coach Brad Underwood’s biggest victory just over two years into his tenure came crashing down in familiar fashion.

Nearly a month ago, Illinois was on the road getting ready to put No. 21 Arizona on the ropes when it fell apart. Down by just one possession with 12 minutes to play, the Illini couldn’t stop turning the ball over (22 times total) and ended up getting blown out in the last 10 minutes to the tune of 90-69.

Underwood lamented his team’s ability to protect the ball at the time and he’ll likely feel the same after Saturday night. Illinois turned the ball over 13 times against the Terps — none more damaging than Feliz’s in the final minute.

Fortunately for the Illini, they’ll have another chance to slay a top program when they host No. 4 Michigan on Wednesday.

Still, that’s a long time to think about how this one in College Park got away.

