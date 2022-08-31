No. 3 Maria Sakkari out as another top player falls at U.S. Open

Associated Press
·3 min read

NEW YORK — The last two women’s champions were already out of the U.S. Open and now one of last year’s semifinalists is gone.

Top players are falling fast in Flushing Meadows, and Serena Williams can topple another.

Hours before Williams was set to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, third-seeded Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu of China in the second round.

Sakkari reached two Grand Slam semifinals last year but has had a difficult time backing up her success in 2022, acknowledging this week that she struggled to handle a higher profile that came with her rise to No. 3 in the rankings. She said some days she didn’t enjoy tennis and didn’t even want to get out of bed.

The Greek said she was happier coming into this tournament but her game just wasn’t quite good enough against the 75th-ranked Wang, who advanced past the second round of a major for the first time.

“It’s disappointing, it hurts, because I was feeling better, I was enjoying myself, feeling good on the court and it was just very disappointing that my level was that low today,” Sakkari said.

No. 12 Coco Gauff and 20th-seeded Madison Keys avoided the trouble, setting up a third-round matchup between the Americans. Gauff beat Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6 (4), while 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Keys outlasted Camili Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

Sakkari’s loss came after defending champion Emma Raducanu and two-time winner Naomi Osaka were eliminated Tuesday night in the first round. That left Bianca Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 final, as the most recent U.S. Open women’s champion still in the field.

Andreescu was set to face No. 15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night.

Coming off her run to the Wimbledon finals, No. 5 Ons Jabeur matched her best U.S. Open result with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Elizabeth Mandlik, the daughter of 1985 champion Hana Mandlikova. Jabeur lost in the third round in each of her last three trips to New York.

“I have a mission,” Jabeur said. “I’m No. 5 in the world, so for me I’m trying to represent that number as much as I can so I can really improve my game and I can really continue and improve my ranking, hopefully.”

She will play American Shelby Rogers, the No. 31 seed who beat Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-1.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray rebounded quickly after dropping the first set to power past American Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 and set up a third-round meeting with No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini.

Defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev was set to follow Williams on Arthur Ashe Stadium. No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios were also in action.

No. 3 Maria Sakkari out as another top player falls at U.S. Open originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Harriet Dart departs US Open with a whimper

    Harriet Dart compounded a horribly slow start with an even shakier finish as she was bundled out of the US Open by Dalma Galfi – a Hungarian ranked three places below her at No91 in the world.

  • US Open 2022 Day 3: Coco Gauff, Madison Keys advance for all-American showdown, No. 3 Maria Sakkari falls

    Serena Williams is seeking a major upset over Anett Kontaveit on Day 3.

  • Murray reaches US Open last 32 for first time in six years

    Former champion Andy Murray reached the US Open third round for the first time in six years on Wednesday with a four-set win over American wildcard Emilio Nava.

  • Tons of USC targets set to play in Corona Centennial vs Mater Dei

    Another week of high school football, another national game packed with USC targets.

  • Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2

    For as long as Serena Williams remains in the U.S. Open bracket, there is one overwhelming question that will hang over the proceedings and help define the moment: Could this be the last chance to watch her play? The second opportunity for spectators to shower Williams with adoration — and for the 23-time major champion to enjoy that outpouring at what she has hinted, but purposely not definitively declared, will be her final tournament — was scheduled for Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest arena in Grand Slam tennis. The opponent this time: No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia whose current ranking is much better than Williams’ is, but whose career resume lacks so much as one quarterfinal victory at any Slam event.

  • Emma Raducanu urged to find stability in her coaching set-up and stop 'tinkering'

    Emma Raducanu has been told she needs to toughen up physically and find stability in her coaching set-up after her US Open title defence ended in a first-round defeat.

  • Who is Anett Kontaveit, Serena Williams’ next US Open opponent?

    Serena Williams is playing Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. See what the WTA No. 2 ranked player is all about.

  • Venus Williams, Raducanu, Osaka all out in US Open 1st round

    The welcome and support for Venus Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon were not the same as they were for her sister, Serena, a night earlier. Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling, and while she has been successful and influential, too — a seven-time Grand Slam champion; a Black woman in a predominantly white sport — the fanfare and attention are not the same. Playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in an arena quite silent at the start, although growing louder later, Venus bowed out in the first round of the U.S. Open for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck.

  • Associated Bank closing branches around Wisconsin, Illinois

    Associated Bank is trimming its branch count, with several Wisconsin branches expected to close. The bank, owned by Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), intends to close seven Wisconsin branches, many of which are inside retail locations. In addition, Associated Bank is closing six offices in Illinois.

  • Emma Raducanu's sponsors have 'no regrets' over lucrative deals despite US Open exit

    Emma Raducanu's sponsors are said to have "no regrets" about their multi million pound deals with the Briton despite her US Open title defence falling at the first hurdle.

  • Analysis: Can Serena Williams keep going at the US Open?

    Serena Williams now can say she has won a U.S. Open match in her teens, her 20s, her 30s and — with her daughter on hand — her 40s. Well, it might be a tad too much to expect that sort of fit-for-a-script run over the next two weeks in what she's hinted will be her last tournament, even if her six U.S. Open trophies are tied for the most in the professional era and part of a career count of 23 at Grand Slam tournaments. “I absolutely love being out there,” Williams said following her 6-3, 6-3 victory over 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic on Monday night.

  • Venus Williams out of U.S. Open in 1st round for 2nd time

    The welcome and support for Venus Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium were not the same as they were for her sister, Serena, a night earlier. Nor was the result.

  • The Rush: Serena Fever takes over U.S. Open as Williams gets set for second round match

    Serena Williams looks to extend her professional tennis career against No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in their second round match at the U.S. Open, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback currently on the Dallas Cowboys roster and Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon lets us in on a secret… a sleeper at wide receiver for your fantasy football draft!

  • US Open tennis 2022: Schedule, how to watch on TV, plus when does Andy Murray play?

    The US Open is under way, and five British players have made it through to the second round – but not defending champion Emma Raducanu who was dumped out in straight sets.

  • Osaka loses to Collins in first round at U.S. Open

    Danielle Collins displayed her hard-court talent with a victory over Naomi Osaka in a shot-making showdown.

  • $11.8 million worth of cocaine seized from truck purportedly carrying baby wipes, officials say

    CBP said inspection dogs helped discover nearly 2,000 packages of cocaine inside a truck said to be hauling baby wipes into the United States.

  • Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class

    The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]

  • This WWII bunker used a fake air vent to return grenade to sender

    It's a nasty surprise for any enemy tossing a grenade.

  • West Ham earn first home point as Tomas Soucek goal denies Tottenham derby win

    Soucek’s equaliser earned the Hammers their first home point of the season.

  • Serena, Venus play doubles Thursday night | US Open updates

    Serena and Venus Williams will play their first doubles match together since 2018 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night. The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, including two at Flushing Meadows. Coming off her trip to the Wimbledon finals, Ons Jabeur is hoping to finally make a run at the U.S. Open.