No. 3 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse outlasts No. 5 Maryland, 7-5, to win Big Ten regular-season title outright

Crown ’em.

No. 3 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse scored the first three goals and never trailed in a wire-to-wire 7-5 victory over No. 5 Maryland that gave the Blue Jays their first outright Big Ten regular-season title Saturday before an announced 10,458 at Homewood Field. It was Hopkins’ largest crowd since 10,555 fans watched the in-state rivals face each other in their 100th meeting on April 17, 2004 — a game won by Johns Hopkins, 14-10.

Before Saturday, the Blue Jays (10-3, 5-0 Big Ten) had shared regular-season championships with Maryland in 2015 and Penn State last spring. By going 5-0, they became the fifth team in Big Ten history to go undefeated in the conference, joining Maryland in 2016, 2021 and 2022 and Penn State in 2019.

Graduate student attackman Jacob Angelus paced Johns Hopkins with two goals and one assist, and graduate student attackman Garrett Degnon scored twice, extending his school record of consecutive games with a goal to 43. Sophomore midfielder Matt Collison added one goal and one assist, and graduate student goalkeeper Chayse Ierlan made 11 saves as the team extended its winning streak to five.

The Blue Jays earned the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and the Terps (8-4, 3-2) will be the No. 2 seed. Both teams will have byes to the semifinal round, which will open May 2 at Ohio State in Columbus.

Senior attackman Daniel Kelly, a Towson native and Calvert Hall graduate, led Maryland with two goals and one assist. But the Terps committed a season-worst 19 turnovers to Johns Hopkins’ 15 and missed out on grabbing at least a share of the conference title, which would have been their third in the past four years and seventh in 11 seasons of league competition.

In a sport defined by runs, the Blue Jays thrived on them. They began the game with three unanswered goals in the first 10:24.

On a defensive switch by Maryland, Angelus found himself matched up against graduate student short-stick defensive midfielder Colin Sharkey, and he painted the top right corner of the net with 12:58 left in the first quarter.

Senior midfielder Dylan Bauer drove his way to the top of the slot before floating the ball to Degnon, who took a few strides in from the right wing and tucked his shot under the crossbar with 9:30 remaining.

Angelus got another tasty matchup — this time against senior short-stick defensive midfielder Nick Redd — and took him around the left post to fire a jump shot between Terps graduate student goalkeeper Logan McNaney (11 stops) and the right post with 4:36 to go.

The tide turned in the Terps’ favor when Degnon was assessed with a three-minute, nonreleasable penalty for unnecessary roughness when he hit junior defenseman Colin Burlace, an Edgewater native and St. Mary’s graduate, in the head with 3:11 left in the opening frame.

Maryland capitzlied 40 seconds later when Kelly passed the ball to senior midfielder Jack Koras from a jump shot from the right wing that trimmed the deficit to 3-1 with 2:31 remaining. Then 52 seconds later, senior midfielder Owen Murphy — who transferred from Johns Hopkins after the 2020 season — fed Kelly for a goal and a 3-2 hole.

The Terps did not get another extra-man goal on the penalty to Degnon or a 30-second pushing call on senior midfielder Johnathan Peshko to open the second quarter. But they tied the score at 3 with 13:12 remaining when sophomore attackman Braden Erksa skipped the ball from the left wing to Kelly for a laser from the right wing, capping a 3-0 burst in a 4:19 span.

Senior midfielder Brendan Grimes’ goal on a curl around the right post with 11:09 left in the period ended a drought of 8:27 for the Blue Jays and kickstarted another 3-0 spurt in a 1:28 stretch. Sophomore midfielder Matt Collison converted a pass from Angelus for an extra-man goal after Kelly had been flagged for unnecessary roughness at the 11:01 mark, and Collison fed Degnon for a howitzer from the right point at 9:41 to widen the gap to 6-3.

Maryland opened the third quarter with back-to-back goals from graduate student midfielder Ryan Siracusa with 13:46 to go and sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder George Stamos with 8:51 remaining.

But Peshko scored while cutting across the high slot from left to right with 2:42 left, and Ierlan made three of his 11 saves in the final quarter to preserve the victory for Johns Hopkins.

This story will be updated.

Big Ten Tournament

At Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium

Quarterfinals: Saturday, TBA

Semifinals: Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Final: Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network