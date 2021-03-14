No. 3 Illinois tangles with No. 9 Ohio State to decide Big Ten

Associated Press
·3 min read

Whether it wins Sunday’s Big Ten tournament title game in Indianapolis against No. 9 Ohio State, No. 3 Illinois has likely clinched a No. 1 seed for next week’s NCAA Tournament.

An 82-71 win over No. 5 Iowa Saturday in the semifinals was the Fighting Illini’s 12th Quad 1 win of the season — more than any other Division I team. And with a 1-2 punch of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, it’s easy to forget this is a program that was spinning its wheels for about a decade before coming to life last year.

“When I came on my (official) visit, I saw this program as a losing program,” Cockburn said Saturday after scoring 26 points. “They lost to a really bad team when I came here. I keep saying that every time because that motivated me to come here and be a part of this change.”

With 13 wins in 14 games, Illinois (22-6) is as hot as any team not named Gonzaga. While Dosunmu (20.9 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists) and Cockburn (17.6 ppg, 9.6 rebounds) are the leaders, there are enough good players around them to burn opponents who get too conscious of the two big guns.

Andre Curbelo was the third big gun on Saturday, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. More important, he disrupted Iowa’s potent halfcourt offense by controlling point guard Jordan Bohannon and making it harder for Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza to get the ball where he wanted it.

“Curbelo was outstanding on both ends of the court — again,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said.

Curbelo, Trent Frazier and freshman Adam Miller combine to score 27.6 points per game while allowing Illinois to play at a lightning-fast pace. It scored 26 first-half points inside the first seven seconds of the shot clock, using their superior speed to beat the slower Hawkeyes down the floor.

Meanwhile, Ohio State (21-8) is trying to win this the hard way. After squeaking past Minnesota 79-75 Thursday in its tourney opener, the Buckeyes blew a late lead Friday but recovered to eliminate Purdue in overtime, then edged Michigan on Saturday, 68-67, after leading by 13 with 4:19 left.

Ohio State couldn’t exhale until Michigan’s Mike Smith clanged a potential game-winning jumper off the back iron with two seconds left. The result, though, was exhilarating for a team that entered the conference tournament with a four-game losing streak.

“Every game here has been a challenge,” said Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann. “We certainly could have dropped any of them, but we also know that we dropped one or two we certainly could have won. So I give our guys credit for a phenomenal experience.”

Duane Washington Jr. scored a game-high 24 points for Ohio State, connecting on 5 of 10 3-pointers. He hit a pair from long range during a 14-2 run that gave OSU a 56-45 lead at the 8:17 mark of the second half. Washington (15.8 ppg), first team All-Big Ten pick E.J. Liddell (16.1 ppg, 6.4 rebounds) and Cal transfer Justice Sueing (10.5 ppg) provide most of the scoring punch.

No. 3 Illinois tangles with No. 9 Ohio State to decide Big Ten originally appeared on NBCSports.com

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Ohio St.		+220+6.5O 148.5
Illinois		-278-6.5U 148.5
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Ohio State edges No. 4 Michigan to reach Big Ten final

    Duane Washington Jr. scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 9 Ohio State booked a spot in the Big Ten tournament title game by escaping with a 68-67 semifinal victory over No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis. Ohio State faces second-seeded Illinois (ranked No. 3) in Sunday's title game. Hunter Dickinson recorded 21 points and eight rebounds and Eli Brooks added 12 points for the top-seeded Wolverines (20-4), who made a late surge that fell short when Mike Smith's 3-pointer caromed off the rim with under two seconds remaining.

  • Ohio beats Buffalo for first MAC title since 2012, NCAA bid

    Last March, the Ohio Bobcats were on the floor warming up for their quarterfinal opener when they were told the tournament was cancelled.

  • Ayo Dosunmu is ready to bring Illinois to the top in school’s first NCAA Tournament since 2013

    Yahoo Sports College Basketball writer Krysten Peek spoke with Illinois PG and Wooden Award Candidate Ayo Dosunmu about coming back to lead the Fighting Illini in his junior season, the pressure of leading Illinois to its first NCAA tournament since 2013, and his relationship with coach Brad Underwood.

  • No. 7 Houston faces Cincinnati in AAC final for 3rd straight time

    There was little reason to expect anything other than a physical grudge match between the Houston Cougars and Memphis Tigers on Saturday in the second American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal in Fort Worth. And the combatants did not disappoint.

  • Bubble could decide between Big Ten, Big 12 supremacy

    The precarious situation on the NCAA Tournament bubble could be what decides whether the deep Big Ten or the brutal Big 12 get the most teams into the 68-team field come Selection Sunday. The Big Ten headed into the semifinals Saturday with seven teams with a spot reserved: Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue and Rutgers. The league's biggest rival likewise has seven sure things with Texas set to play Oklahoma State in its title game Saturday night: the Longhorns and Cowboys along with Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Kansas - assuming the Jayhawks navigated a COVID-19 outbreak that bumped them from the Big 12 Tournament.

  • NCAA tournament bracket: Play the USA TODAY bracket game

    Access a printable bracket, create pools to play with your friends, and enter for a chance to win prizes.

  • The Bears are re-signing DL Mario Edwards to 3-year deal

    According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Bears are re-signing defensive end Mario Edwards to a multi-year deal. Edwards signed with the Bears last summer after he was cut from the Saints when rosters were trimmed. He appeared in 15 games last season, totaling 17 tackles, four sacks, and one pass deflection. In December, the veteran was charged with assault on a female in North Carolina while the Bears were preparing to take on the Panthers during an October weekend. . A month later, the NFL suspended Edwards for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy

  • Pitino back in the NCAA Tournament with MAAC champs Iona

    Rick Pitino ended an Iona team photo, a championship trophy as the centerpiece, by pointing toward a ladder and telling the Gaels to clip the nets.

  • As Virginia and Kansas get snared by COVID-19, how avoidable was this scenario?

    If the whole goal of this unusual college basketball season was to get to the NCAA tournament and to play it as normally as possible, then holding conference tournaments the second week of March was an avoidable mistake.

  • 4 takeaways from Billy Donovan's likely change to Bulls' starting lineup

    Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. could move to a bench role behind Tom Satoransk and Thad Young.

  • No. 3 Illinois gets past No. 5 Iowa, into Big Ten title game

    Kofi Cockburn led Illinois past Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes to reach the Big Ten title game against Ohio State.

  • Where Michigan basketball, Michigan State stand as Selection Sunday begins

    Both Michigan and Michigan State are likely to make the NCAA's field of 68 men's basketball teams. But where will the teams fall?

  • Isaiah Livers Crushed That His Michigan Career Might Be Over

    Michigan senior forward Isaiah Livers admitted Saturday after U-M’s 68-67 loss to Ohio State the first thing that crossed his mind Thursday night was that he’d never wear the maize and blue uniform again. Barring what appears to be something highly unexpected, that’s the situation he finds himself in as the Wolverines head into the NCAA Tournament. U-M’s furious rally from 12 down with under five minutes to play was disappointing, but it’s nothing compared to the thought of playing without Livers the rest of the season.

  • Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Named Favorite Movie; ‘Stranger Things,’ Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande & BTS Among Repeat Winners – Full List

    As was the case last year, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 was a remote ceremony, boasting major talent, stellar musical performances and a whole lot of the network’s signature slime. Hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member and Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson (Kenan, All That), the broadcast celebrating kids’ favorite TV shows, movies and games was […]

  • Bubble watch: Whose spots did Georgetown, Oregon State just steal?

    Conference tournament wins from the Hoyas and Beavers were bad news for two unlucky teams on the NCAA tournament bubble.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball tiered reliever draft rankings: Closers, still the worst

    Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up tiered draft rankings series with a tough position, the relievers.

  • AP source: Patriots completing 1-year deal to re-sign Newton

    The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. With the new pact, the Patriots bring back the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player after an up-and-down 2020 season. The Patriots finished 7-9, missing the postseason for the first time since 2008 when Brady sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

  • Bears ‘scouring the earth’ to find franchise’s first 4,000-yard passer this offseason

    The Chicago Bears are considering all options at quarterback this offseason in an effort to find the franchise's first 4,000-yard passer.