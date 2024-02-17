No. 3 Houston defeats Texas, 82-61

The Houston Cougars (22-3) shellacked the Texas Longhorns (16-9) on Saturday. The loss continues the Longhorns’ recent trend of following a win with a loss in Big 12 play.

Texas falls to 2-4 in its last six games. It’s not the stretch the team hoped for after a slow start to conference play. While the effort was there for the Longhorns early, the game wasn’t close.

Houston reached 60 points before Texas scored 40. The Cougars weren’t all that efficient from the three-point line either. The team built a decisive early lead despite a 2-for-10 start from three-point range. They finished 8-for-23 from behind the arc.

Texas’ didn’t have many good offensive performances on the day. Texas guard Max Abmas shot a disappointing 2-for-14 from the field with seven points. The closest to a good offensive performance came from Texas forward Dylan Disu who scored 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting. Forward Chendall Weaver added 11 points.

With six games remaining, the Longhorns have two losses to spare to comfortably reach the NCAA Tournament with 20 wins. The final six games are home battles with Kansas State, Oklahoma State and No. 25 Oklahoma, and road trips to face No. 6 Kansas, Texas Tech and No. 12 Baylor.

Final | Texas 61 Houston 82 — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 17, 2024

