No. 3 Gonzaga knocks out No. 2 UCLA with second-half flurry in wild NCAA tournament finish

The latest highly anticipated showdown between the West Coast’s top two programs more than lived up to the hype.

UCLA and Gonzaga traded double-digit comebacks and clutch 3-pointers down the stretch of the Zags’ thrilling 79-76 Sweet 16 victory.

Amari Bailey thought he might have won the game for UCLA when he capped a late comeback with a go-ahead right-wing 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds to go.

