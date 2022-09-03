No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs open their title defense on Saturday with a challenging nonconference battle against the Oregon Ducks.

Georgia, ranked No. 3 in the nation in the season-opening USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll, returns quarterback Stetson Bennett but lost several members of last season's dominating defense to the NFL draft. One of those losses was defensive coordinator Dan Lanning — who just happens to be the new head coach of the 12th-ranked Ducks.

Oregon will counter with former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, a terrific front seven and what may be the best overall defense in the Pac-12.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a title last season, directing the Bulldogs past Alabama in the BCS national championship game in Indianapolis.

Oregon shook up the national championship race early last year by upsetting Ohio State in Columbus. The Ducks are on the road again to start the 2022 season, this time facing a partisan pro-Georgia crowd in Atlanta.

Here’s everything you need to know for Saturday's game:

What time does Oregon vs. Georgia start?

Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Oregon vs. Georgia on?

The game will be aired nationally on ABC.

How can I watch Oregon vs. Georgia online via live stream?

Fans can stream the game on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Oregon vs. Georgia?

Georgia is a 17½-point favorite with the over/under at 53.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

