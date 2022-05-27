No. 3 EDGE Jayden Wayne includes Georgia football among top-6 schools

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

2023 five-star defensive lineman Jayden Wayne has named Georgia football among his top-six schools.

Wayne (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) named Georgia, Alabama, Miami, LSU, Michigan State and Oregon.

Out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wa., Wayne is rated as the No. 1 player in Washington, the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite. 

Wayne already has the frame and motor to be an SEC EDGE. Check out his athleticism on offense here at All-American Bowl practice.

The Bulldogs currently hold the No. 6 class in the 2023 cycle.

Recommended Stories