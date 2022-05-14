No. 3 crew chief Justin Alexander sidelined at Kansas per COVID protocols

Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet crew chief Justin Alexander will miss Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, FS1) per NASCAR’s COVID protocols, the sanctioning body confirmed on Saturday.

No. 3 driver Austin Dillon will instead work with Jim Pohlman atop the box as he looks for his first NASCAR Cup Series win of 2022. Pohlman was listed as a mechanic on the No. 8 Chevrolet on the team roster for Bristol Motor Speedway.

Pohlman has 18 races of crew chief experience at the Cup level, with 17 coming alongside Juan Pablo Montoya in 2011 and one with Ross Chastain in 2020. He led RCR driver Sheldon Creed in three Xfinity Series races earlier this year, notching one top 10.