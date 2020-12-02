No. 3 Clemson, Virginia Tech heading in opposite directions

·3 min read

A season that began with a promising, 4-2 start has deteriorated into a season that is well beyond compare for Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente.

The Hokies (4-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have had games postponed, have lost two games by a total of four points, battled through COVID-19 outbreaks, had player defections and carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday night's game against visiting No. 3 Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) in Blacksburg, Va.

"You can't compare anything to this season," Fuente said. "This is the most absurd thing I've ever been through -- and I don't mean bad. I just mean you can't make this stuff up.

"We lost two heartbreaking football games back to back, at home, that were brutal, absolutely brutal in the midst of all this other stuff. I don't see any parallels between this season and anything else we've ever done."

Essentially the game boils down to one team attempting to get back on track against another tracking toward a sixth consecutive ACC championship and sixth straight College Football Playoff berth. Clemson advances to the ACC title game against No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0), which beat the Tigers earlier this season, with a win.

"We have a tremendous challenge this week, obviously, with Clemson coming into town," Fuente said. "We'll have to do a great job to give ourselves a chance against an incredibly talented football team."

Clemson is a 22-point favorite in the game, which is set for a primetime kickoff on national television.

The Tigers are coming off a 52-17 victory against Pitt in which quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with COVID-19 and passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

"Every now and again you come up against a guy where you say there's really nothing this guy can't do," Fuente said. "When you look at Trevor and what he's been able to accomplish -- the efficiency of his play, his ability to run the ball basically when they need him to but deliver the ball down the field and run the offense ... and by all indications he seems to be a great leader as well. He's probably going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, and deservedly so. I can't imagine a more talented guy with a higher ceiling than what his potential is moving forward."

Clemson has won five consecutive games against the Hokies.

"We've got a big challenge this week and this will be a different type of challenge than what we've seen -- night game, Blacksburg, snow, rain," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Fans may look at their record and be quick to judge somebody. But that's not what we do as coaches."

Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker ranks second in the country in all-purpose yards.

"It's option football in a nutshell, but with a guy who can throw the ball really, really well and with a lot of eye candy to go with it," Swinney said. "You name it, they've got it. But it all starts with running the football."

Few can match the Hokies in that regard. Led by running back Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech is tied for third nationally among Power 5 teams with 24 rushing touchdowns; Clemson has allowed an ACC-low six rushing touchdowns this season.

Herbert has 1,510 all-purpose yards and the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing offense at 251 yards per game. Clemson's rushing defense is third in the league, allowing 102.6 yards per game, and held Pitt to 16 yards on the ground on Saturday.

"He's an excellent player who plays with vision and instincts," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "He's got a great burst, he's hard to get down, gets a lot of yards after contact."

--Field Level Media

Latest Stories

  • Bruce Arians continues to throw Tom Brady under the bus: ‘He picks all the plays now’

    Bruce Arians continues to place blame on Tom Brady,

  • Holyfield calls out Tyson to get back in the ring

    Holyfield's challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr "a tune-up" Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight they want to see. "No more excuses," said Holyfield in a statement.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Steelers vs. Ravens: Players cite lack of practice as excuse for refusing to play Pittsburgh

    The Athletic reports the Ravens weren't comfortable playing the Steelers without practice or conditioning.

  • Nico Mannion rejected a couple of teams to land with Warriors

    Mannion reportedly drew interest from a couple of other teams early in the second round but rejected them to land with the Warriors.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers game versus Washington Football Team postponed

    As Steelers-Ravens goes, so does Steelers-Football Team.

  • Devin Hester says Jay Cutler was the worst leader Hester has ever been around

    Jay Cutler's former pass catchers rarely have anything good to say about Cutler's leadership.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Fantasy Football Week 13 Drop Candidates: Potential cuts to consider for waiver wire upside

    This a win or go home week for many with the fantasy playoffs hanging in the balance. We're here to help make some tough choices when it comes to potential drops.

  • Warriors Reportedly Inquired About James Harden Trade Prior To Klay Thompson Injury

    During an appearance on Complex's 'Load Management' podcast, The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed that the Warriors were interested in trading for Harden.

  • Report: Bucks lowered offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic due to Jrue Holiday trade

    Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted the Bucks to add Bogdan Bogdanovic.

  • Mavs talk tough by adding protectors for young star Doncic

    Luka Doncic's first experience with the playoffs ended with questions about whether Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers was intentionally trying to hurt the young Dallas sensation in a first-round series won by LA. The Mavericks might have hinted at what they thought through trades and draft picks during this abbreviated offseason. Dallas acquired James Johnson and his black belt in karate from Oklahoma City in a three-team trade after using the club's first-round draft choice at No. 18 overall on Josh Green, who was a strong defender in his only season at Arizona.

  • Watts scores 20, No. 8 Michigan State beats No. 6 Duke 75-69

    Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. The Spartans (3-0) closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime. “They are able to play at a consistently higher level than us due to their depth right now," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

    UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NFL totally drops façade of player safety with latest Ravens COVID-19 positive

    Despite another positive test by a Ravens player, the game is set to go on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

    Our fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for Week 13, when Austin Ekeler will be looking to build on his return to the field.

  • Here's the glaring 'problem' facing Ohio State in College Football Playoff chase

    Kirk Herbstreit made waves with his comments on Michigan 'waving the white flag.' But the bigger point is this: With its roster in flux and performance likely to be diminished, Ohio State may not be able to keep its hold on the No. 4 spot in the CFP rankings.

  • Detroit Lions must tank and trade Matthew Stafford. Here's why

    With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.

  • Saints defenders tip their hats to Broncos WR-turned-QB Kendall Hinton

    New Orleans Saints defenders had to tip their hats to Denver Broncos WR-turned-QB Kendall Hinton, who made the most of an awful situation.